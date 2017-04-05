Tourism in Indonesia's Raja Ampat not affected by damaged coral reef

RAJA AMPAT, Indonesia: The damaged coral reef in Raja Ampat, West Papua, caused by a cruise ship which ran aground in March has not affected tourist arrivals in the area.



Raja Ampat's tourism office told Channel NewsAsia that it had not received any cancellations from visitors because of the incident.



"The latest data that we have shows we have about 178,000 hectares of coral reef in Raja Ampat,” said Yusdi Lamatenggo, during an interview in Waisai, the capital of Raja Ampat regency.



“We want the world to know that not all of Raja Ampat's coral reefs have been damaged. The information I received from all dive operators in Raja Ampat is that there have not been any impact in terms of cancellations to Raja Ampat.”



Raja Ampat in eastern Indonesia has long been a top attraction for intrepid travellers and avid divers, home to palm-fringed islands surrounded by an underwater kaleidoscope of coral and fish.

Yusdi said the incident which caused damage to a total of 1.8 hectares of coral reef has not harmed Raja Ampat's attraction as a diving destination. This is because the damaged reef is just one of many diving spots in the area.

He said visitors can still choose to dive in more than 200 coral reefs which are still pristine. On Mar 4, a cruise ship, the Caledonian Sky, ran aground during low tide at a popular dive spot known as Crossover Reef.



The Bahamas-flagged vessel is owned by a Swedish company, and the passengers booked their cruise in Britain. The ship's captain, Keith Michael Taylor, is suspected to have carelessly ignored the low tide while navigating the ship near the shoal.



Even though the damaged reef has not affected tourism, the Indonesian government has taken a more serious view of the matter. Authorities are assessing the total damage to the coral reef to determine how much compensation to ask from parties responsible.



It is believed that much of the damage was caused when the ship's captain attempted to free the vessel after it ran aground on the reef.

'IT'S HURTING IN YOUR BONES'

As a result of the accident, the government is expected to review regulations to prevent a similar occurrence in future.



"Why did they (local authorities) release the vessel when we haven’t finished preliminary investigations?” said Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan.



“Why did the ship move in that area (after running aground), damaging more coral reefs? There are many questions we have to respond to."



Even though tourists have not been deterred from visiting Raja Ampat, many have expressed regret over what happened.



"You feel like it's hurting in your bones,” said Leo Berkhof, a visitor from the Netherlands. “Be careful with nature; this is one of the last spots in the world where the corals are very beautiful."



Indonesian visitor Novita Dewi Kumalasari believes there should be lessons learnt.



"The coral reefs in Raja Ampat are rare, and too expensive to even compensate with money," she said.



Besides the impact on tourism, the incident may also affect villagers living close to where the cruise ship ran aground.



"There’s also the impact on social values,” said Yusdi. “The people in Raja Ampat are very protective of their environment. They have taken care of the environment for hundreds of years.



“This incident may disturb them, leaving many to wonder why such a big ship can destroy the environment."



Local villagers like in Yembuba also expressed their disappointment, because the coral reef will probably take many decades to be restored.



Chairman of the Village Consultative Group, Melky Maubuasan, feels sad that the environment he and the community tried to protect for years was so easily destroyed by an alleged act of negligence.



"The coral reef will grow but not in the next year or two,” he said. “We may no longer be around; our grandchildren will probably get to enjoy it. But, for now it won't be restored as before."