Tourist boat with 31 people goes missing off Sabah; Multiple survivors reportedly waiting for rescue

SINGAPORE: Multiple survivors from the tourist boat that went missing off Malaysia’s Sabah state on Saturday (Jan 28) with 31 people on board are waiting to be rescued, according to a media report.



Chinese media outlet Xinhua tweeted on Sunday (Jan 29) afternoon that the Consulate General of China said survivors from the boat, which carried 28 Chinese tourists, are waiting in Sabah waters to be rescued.

The skipper of the tourist boat has already been found along with one crew member, according to Malaysian media reports.

Citing maritime sources, The Star said that fishermen found the skipper near Pulau Tiga, off Kuala Penyu, at about 2pm on Sunday. A member of the crew is also reported to have been found. The search is continuing for 28 China tourists and the third crew member who were also on board.

The Star also quoted Sarawak Chief Minister Musa Aman who said: "I have directed the search and rescue mission to utilise spotter planes to improve the chances of finding the others."

He added that the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has mobilised the necessary vessels, equipment and manpower for the search and rescue mission.



"I am told that the MMEA, the Royal Malaysian Navy and the Marine Operations Force have mounted an operation involving some 400 square miles," the Chief Minister reportedly said.

The boat sailed out from Tanjung Aru to Pulau Mengalum at 9am on Saturday, according to the New Straits Times (NST).

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said a search and rescue operation for the missing vessel – a catamaran – was launched on Saturday night, after it was reported missing at 9.50pm.

"The search area covers 400 nautical square miles and involves waters between Kota Kinabalu and Pulau Mengalum,” said MMEA communications officer Awil Kamsari, reported the NST. “The Royal Malaysian Air Force will be notified to carry out aerial surveillance.”

Sabah Minister for Tourism Culture and Environment Masidi Manjun confirmed the boat is missing.



"The Royal Malaysia Police Force, the MMEA and the Royal Malaysian Navy have mobilised their assets for the S&R," he told Channel NewsAsia. "I was told that rough seas made it difficult for the search and rescue effort last night (Saturday night)".

According to a report by Malaysian daily Berita Harian, the Sabah Police Commissioner Ramli Din said that the authorities do not believe the incident is linked to kidnapping.

"The space and the opportunity for the suspect to avoid detection by the authorities is small and difficult due to our surveillance in the area." he reportedly said.



"So far, it is more likely that weather factors and rough seas could have caused the disappearance of the boat."

The Chinese consulate in Kota Kinabalu has asked the state government to step up the search effort, the Chinese official Xinhua news agency said. The China National Tourism Administration said it has initiated emergency response procedures.