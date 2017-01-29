Tourist boat with 31 people goes missing off Sabah: Report

SINGAPORE: A tourist boat with 31 people on board has been missing since failing to return from an excursion off Malaysia’s Sabah state on Saturday (Jan 28), local media reported.



The boat was carrying 28 people from China, a skipper and two crew members sailed out from Tanjung Aru to Pulau Mengalum at 9am on Saturday, according to the New Straits Times (NST).



Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said a search and rescue operation for the missing vessel – a catamaran – was launched on Saturday night.

"The search area covers 400 nautical square miles and involves waters between Kota Kinabalu and Pulau Mengalum,” said MMEA communications officer Awil Kamsari, reported the NST. “The Royal Malaysian Air Force will be notified to carry out aerial surveillance.”