Tourist boat with 31 people goes missing off Sabah

SINGAPORE: A tourist boat with 31 people on board has been missing since failing to return from an excursion off Malaysia’s Sabah state on Saturday (Jan 28).



The boat was carrying 28 people from China, a skipper and two crew members sailed out from Tanjung Aru to Pulau Mengalum at 9am on Saturday, according to the New Straits Times (NST).



Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said a search and rescue operation for the missing vessel – a catamaran – was launched on Saturday night, after it was reported missing at 9.50pm.

"The search area covers 400 nautical square miles and involves waters between Kota Kinabalu and Pulau Mengalum,” said MMEA communications officer Awil Kamsari, reported the NST. “The Royal Malaysian Air Force will be notified to carry out aerial surveillance.”

Sabah Minister for Tourism Culture and Environment Masidi Manjun confirmed the boat is missing.



"The Royal Malaysia Police Force, the MMEA and the Royal Malaysian Navy have mobilised their assets for the S&R," he told Channel NewsAsia. "I was told that rough seas made it difficult for the search and rescue effort last night (Saturday night)".

The Chinese consulate in Kota Kinabalu has asked the state government to step up the search effort, the Chinese official Xinhua news agency said. The China National Tourism Administration said it has initiated emergency response procedures.