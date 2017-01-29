Traditional farmers market in Beijing faces challenge of online shopping

BEIJING: It was only 9am but a farmer's market in Yangzhen Town on the outskirts of Beijing was already teeming with shoppers.



One of its visitors, Song Tian, said that this was the only time of the year that she would visit a market like this one rather than do most of her shopping online.



She told Channel NewsAsia: “I feel that markets like these have the same atmosphere as Spring Festivals in past years. It’s quite meaningless to stay home and buy things online.



The #SpringFestival's the busiest time of the year for #Beijing's farmer's markets, but they say sales have dipped this year #China pic.twitter.com/vkpP9pRfw0 — Jeremy Koh (@JeremyKohCNA) January 29, 2017

The market stretches over several blocks and is busiest around the Spring Festival holiday season, even though it is held throughout the year.



Information about such events is not readily available online and the markets come alive only on specific days of the lunar calendar, which might be confusing for some visitors.



These specific dates are known locally as “ganji”, which literally translates to “going to the market”.



Traditionally, people from the surrounding countryside come into town on market days to buy or sell their farm produce.



But during the Spring Festival, the market sells a variety of household items like food and clothes.



Rural markets like these are only held on specific days of the lunar calendar, and they're known locally as 赶集 (ganji) #Beijing #China pic.twitter.com/FK2j6nCjLX — Jeremy Koh (@JeremyKohCNA) January 29, 2017

This year, roosters have been one of the hot items, as people look to buy something to celebrate the Chinese New Year, which is represented by the birds this time.

Spring couplets or “chunlian” are also a popular item for Chinese households during this festive season.



But Mdm Duan, who was selling them this year, said China’s slowing economy has affected her business.



Last year, she sold each pair of couplets for about US$2, but this year, she said she is selling them for just US$1.40, and still, they are not selling well.



She said: “Last year I could earn about US$580 but this year, I can’t even earn US$430 ... because in terms of money, it’s tougher for the people.”



Then there is the growing competition from online marketplaces. Mr Tian Baohui, for instance, imported red prawns from Argentina and opened a stall this year at the market but there were few customers.



He said:“It’s definitely got to do with online shopping. Online shopping is convenient. You can pay for it at home and then it will be sent to your house without you having to step out.



There'll definitely be less people coming to such markets in the future.”



Clothes vendor Tang Shuping shared the same sentiment.



She said: "A lot of people buy things online now, so there are less people coming to the markets.”



But for this season at least, the market will remain bustling as it offers patrons some items they cannot find online.

Song Tian, who visited the market this year, said: “I plan to buy things and food that look nice. Actually it’s more for strolling than for buying things.”