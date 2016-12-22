Train ticket sales shift online as China prepares for epic migration ahead of Chinese New Year

BEIJING: There is still more than a month to go before the Chinese celebrate their new year, but preparation for the epic migration has already started and it is being done online.

The Spring Festival, also known as Chinese New Year, sees hundreds of millions of Chinese travel to their hometowns in other provinces, in what is now famously known as the world's largest annual human migration.

Fitness trainer Zhang Xiaodong, for instance, rushed to buy train tickets on his mobile app when advanced bookings opened. He has not been back to his hometown in Yan'an in Shaanxi Province since he came to Beijing three years ago.

It is a ten-hour trip, but he was unable to get train tickets during previous years’ Spring Festivals.

Mr Zhang said: “This year, the main thing is I miss home. I’ve never gone back home after so many years in Beijing, so I really miss home. I had to try any way I could to go home, so I reserved the train tickets early.”

He is among the hundreds of millions of Chinese who will be travelling during next year’s Spring Festival, which starts on Jan 28.

According to the nation’s transport authorities, a record three billion trips will be made during next year’s mass migration within the country - up 2.2 per cent year-on-year.

Since 2012, the main battleground for buying Spring Festival train tickets has been shifted online, but that has not made buying a ticket during the busiest time of the year any easier.

With new tools such as ticket-buying bots, tickets are often sold out within seconds. Authorities say more than 60 per cent of railway tickets will be sold online and train ticket booths say their business has been affected.

Mr Zeng, a train ticket vendor said: “We didn’t sell a lot this year. Last year, we could sell one to two hundred tickets a day, now it’s just hundred plus.”

Today, brick-and-mortar ticket booths are mainly for those left behind by technology.

“If I get someone to buy the tickets online for me, I’ll have to go to the train station to collect the train tickets, but I don’t know how to retrieve it, so I didn’t buy online,” said a lady from Gansu Province.





Commuters purchasing tickets at a ticket booth. (Photo: Jeremy Koh)

However, while the battle for buying train tickets gets underway, a record number of Chinese are making plans to travel abroad during the upcoming Spring Festival holiday.

According to Ctrip, China's largest travel services website, six million Chinese will travel outside the country during the seven-day holiday, which starts on Jan 27. That is up 10 per cent from last year.

Popular destinations include the United States, Japan, Thailand and Singapore.

Jane Chan, a Public Affairs Manager from Ctrip, said: "If you apply for a few days’ leave before or after the seven-day holiday, you’ll get a ten-day break, and if you get a ten-day break, it’s beneficial for overseas travel.”

Beijing resident Ren Guiling is one of those jetting overseas. Last year, she spent her Spring Festival holiday in the United States, and this year, her entire family of six will be flying off to Phuket in Thailand.

“Our parents and children think it’s a good idea to travel overseas, especially since we’ll be together, so no matter where we go, it’s like home,” she said.