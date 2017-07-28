Trial for 2 female suspects in Kim Jong Nam killing set for Oct 2

KUALA LUMPUR: The trial of two women accused of killing the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader will begin on Oct 2, Malaysia's High Court said on Friday (Jul 28).

Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25, and Doan Thi Huong, 28, from Vietnam, are charged with murdering Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur airport on Feb 13 by smearing his face with VX, a chemical the United Nations describes as a weapon of mass destruction.



Both appeared in the High Court in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, where the date for the trial was decided. They were seen heavily guarded and wearing bullet-proof vests before being led inside for the hearing.



The women, who face the death penalty if convicted, say they were duped into believing they were taking part in a reality TV show.

Seoul accuses North Korea of being behind the murder of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's estranged relative, a charge Pyongyang denies.

About 200 police officers were deployed outside the High Court in Sham Alam for the high-profile case, including armed officers.

Advertisement Advertisement

The murder - which took place as Kim Jong-Nam was about to board a flight to Macau - sparked a serious diplomatic row between Malaysia and North Korea, with Kuala Lumpur expelling the North's ambassador and Pyongyang banning Malaysians from leaving the country.

Tensions eased when Malaysia agreed to the return of Kim body to Pyongyang. Under the terms of that agreement, nine Malaysians prevented from leaving Pyongyang were freed and three North Koreans in Malaysia were allowed to go home.

Police are still trying to trace four North Koreans suspected of having taken part in the murder plot but who are believed to have returned to their capital immediately after the killing.