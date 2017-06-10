True Fitness 'no longer financially viable' in Thailand, closes outlets

SINGAPORE: Fitness chain True Fitness abruptly closed its operations in Thailand without any prior notice, angering customers in the process.

Gym members had went to the True Fitness branch in Bangkok’s Exchange Towers only to find it closed, Thai media reported on Thursday (Jun 8). The company had allegedly not contacted its members to offer refunds or compensation.

A statement released on True Fitness' Thai website on Friday said the chain's businesses in the country were "no longer financially viable due to evolving market conditions". "Despite our best efforts, we were unable to sustain operations in Thailand due to the challenging market conditions," it said.

Thailand’s Office of Consumer Protection Board (ONCB) on Friday offered assistance in seeking compensation after some True Fitness members threatened to sue the chain.

"You can come in as a group or an individual. We will pore over your contract with the fitness chain and, if laws allow, sue the firm for you," ONCB deputy secretary general Pikanest Tapuang told The Nation.

Some True Fitness members had signed long-term contracts with the chain for thousands of baht, ONCB added.

True Fitness, established in Singapore in 2004, had three outlets in Bangkok in 2016. Its CentralWorld outlet shut down in November that year. The outlet at Esplanade Ngamwongwan-Khae Rai was closed on Jun 3, while the Exchange Tower outlet closed its doors on Jun 8.

A True Fitness spokesman told TODAY newspaper that the closures would not affect its Singapore outlets nor its expansion plans in China.