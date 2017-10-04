Trump, Japan PM Abe to hold phone talks Wednesday: source

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold phone talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday to convey his condolences after the mass shooting in Las Vegas and to discuss North Korea's weapons programmes, a Japanese government source said.

Tensions have grown on the Korean peninsula since reclusive North Korea conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sept. 3, leading to a new round of United Nations sanctions.

(Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo, writing by Kiyoshi Takenaka)