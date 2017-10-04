Trump, Japan's Abe agree to keep putting pressure on North Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed in a phone conversation Wednesday that pressure should be kept up on North Korea, a senior Japanese government official told reporters.

TOKYO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed in a phone conversation Wednesday that pressure should be kept up on North Korea, a senior Japanese government official told reporters.

The two men also agreed that "dialogue for the purpose of dialogue" was meaningless," the official said.

In recent weeks North Korea has launched two missiles over Japan and conducted its sixth nuclear test, and is fast advancing toward its goal of developing a nuclear-tipped missile capable of hitting the U.S. mainland.

(Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo; writing by Malcolm Foster; editing by John Stonestreet)