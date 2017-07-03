Trump, Abe confirm will increase pressure on North Korea: Japan government

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts after doing a test-fire of new cruise rocket in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) May 30, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
TOKYO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe confirmed in phone talks that they would step up pressure on North Korea in cooperation with South Korea, a Japanese government spokesman said on Monday (Jul 3).

The bilateral talks were aimed at confirming close cooperation among the United States, Japan and South Korea before a Group of 20 summit meeting to be held in Hamburg, Germany, later this week, the spokesman said.

