Trump briefly discussed rights with Philippines' Duterte: White House

MANILA: U.S. President Donald Trump briefly discussed human rights with Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte in the context of his war on drugs when the two met on Monday, a White House spokeswoman said.

The two also discussed Islamic State, trade and narcotics during the much anticipated meeting on the sidelines of a summit of Asian leaders in Manila. Trump said the two had a "great relationship".

"Human rights briefly came up in the context of the Philippines' fight against illegal drugs," said White House spokeswoman, Sarah Sanders.

