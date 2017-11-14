Trump had 'great conversations' with Xi on UCLA players, hopes they can go home soon

MANILA: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Nov 14) he had "great conversations" with Chinese President Xi Jinping about three basketball players from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) held in China on suspicion of shoplifting, and hoped they could go home soon.

The three students were taken in for questioning by police about alleged shoplifting during a Nov 8 to 10 team visit but were barred from leaving China and were being confined to a hotel in the city of Hangzhou.

"We hope everything works out," he told reporters in Manila.

Asked if they would be coming home soon, he said: "I hope so."