Trump meets PPAP star Piko-Taro

SINGAPORE: US President Donald Trump was all smiles on Monday (Nov 6) as he posed for a photo with YouTube sensation Piko-Taro.

Piko-Taro, who became a sensation last year for his "Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen" or PPAP ditty, posted photos of his meeting with the president on Facebook, saying: "President Trump and Prime Minister Abe! It is an honour!"





Kyodo news agency reported in October that Abe was to host a dinner party during Trump's visit and would invite Piko-Taro, whose real name is Kazuhito Kosaka.



Citing government sources, the report also said that while Abe was holding talks with Trump in New York, the US leader told him that he enjoyed Piko-Taro's video, which lasts all of 45 seconds.

The catchy tune entered the Guinness Book of World Records as the shortest song to break into the Billboard Hot 100.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trump's granddaughter Arabella also appears to be a big fan of the Japanese comedian, with her mother Ivanka Trump posting a video of her singing along to the catchy song on Instagram last November.



Apologies in advance—this may be stuck in your head all day. #PineapplePen 🍍🍎🖊 A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Nov 15, 2016 at 5:32am PST

Trump's Japan trip is part of a five-nation visit to the region, which will include stops in South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. The visit is scheduled to end Nov 14.