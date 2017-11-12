Trump offers to mediate in South China Sea dispute

HANOI: US President Donald Trump said on Sunday (Nov 12) that he was prepared to mediate between claimants to the South China Sea, which include Vietnam and China.

"If I can help mediate or arbitrate, please let me know," Trump said in comments at the start of a meeting in Hanoi with Vietnam's president, Tran Dai Quang.

Trump acknowledged that China's position on the South China Sea, nearly all of which is claimed by Beijing, was a problem. "I'm a very good mediator and arbitrator," he said.

He also said that China was helping to resolve tensions over North Korea and added he hoped Russia would do the same.