Trump's security adviser reaffirms plan to deploy missile defence system - Seoul

SEOUL: U.S. President Donald Trump's top security adviser agreed in a telephone call to proceed with the deployment of an advanced U.S. missile defence system, known as THAAD, as planned, South Korea's presidential office said on Thursday.

U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster spoke to his South Korean counterpart on Thursday morning to discuss North Korea's latest missile launch and a summit between the U.S and Chinese leaders, according to South Korean officials.

North Korea test-fired a missile into its eastern waters on Wednesday, the day before the China-U.S. summit is to begin.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Paul Tait)