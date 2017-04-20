Trump to attend three Asian summits in November: Pence

JAKARTA: U.S. President Donald Trump will attend three summits in Asia in November, Vice President Mike Pence said in Jakarta during a visit to the headquarters of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Thursday (Apr 20).

Pence said in a statement after meeting the secretary general of ASEAN that Trump would attend the U.S.-ASEAN summit and the East Asia summit in the Philippines, as well as the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vietnam.

He said the Trump administration would work with ASEAN on security issues and trade and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. China claims most of the South China Sea, but has overlapping claims with a number of Southeast Asian countries.

