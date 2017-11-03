Trump to extend Asia trip, attend East Asia Summit

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has decided at the last minute to extend a marathon trip to Asia, after criticism that he was expected to miss an East Asia regional summit.

"We're actually staying an extra day in the Philippines," Trump said just before he departed on Friday (Nov 3), a decision that was confirmed by senior White House officials.

Trump is to tour Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines on the longest trip to Asia by an American president in more than a quarter century.

He will first visit Japan and South Korea in search of a united front against North Korea before going to Beijing, where he will push Chinese President Xi Jinping to get tougher with Pyongyang.

Trump will then attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Danang, Vietnam, make a state visit to Hanoi and attend the Asean summit in Manila.

Mr Trump also told reporters before boarding the Marine One that he did not remember much about a meeting last year with a former campaign aide who pleaded guilty this month as part of a federal probe into alleged Russian meddling in last year's US election campaign.

Asked about a 2016 meeting that included George Papadopoulos, whose plea was made public this week, Trump told reporters: "I don't remember much about that meeting. It was a very unimportant meeting."