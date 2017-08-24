Trump to meet Malaysian PM Najib in September

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump is set to welcome Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, to the White House on Sep 12, a statement from the White House press secretary released on Wednesday (Aug 23) said.



The meeting will mark 60 years of US-Malaysia bilateral ties, the statement added.

"President Trump looks forward to celebrating the 60th anniversary of United States-Malaysia bilateral relations and discussing ways to strengthen and broaden our bilateral relationship and expand regional cooperation with one of America's closest partners in Southeast Asia," the statement added.

PM Najib has accepted the invitation, according to a statement from Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"At the invitation of the President of the United States of America Donald J. Trump, the Prime Minister of Malaysia YAB Dato' Sri Mohd Najib azak will undertake a working visit to Washington, D.C. on 12 September 2017," the statement said.

The leaders are expected to discuss national security, terrorism and extremism and trade and investment, the statement added.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the plan for a meeting, said Najib has been eager to emphasise his friendship with Trump.

US relations with Malaysia, which the United States sees as an important partner in standing up to China’s extensive territorial claims in East Asia, had improved under former President Barack Obama, who in 2014 became the first US president to visit the country in 50 years.