Trump to travel to Asia in November: White House

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will travel to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines from Nov 3 to 14 to attend regional summits and discuss trade and the North Korean nuclear threat, the White House said on Friday (Sep 29).

"The president's engagements will strengthen the international resolve to confront the North Korean threat and ensure the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula," it said in a statement.



The White House added that Trump will visit the ASEAN Summit, held from Nov 13 to 15 in the Philippines, as part of the tour. The announcement sets up the likelihood that Trump will meet controversial firebrand Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte.

During a visit to ASEAN's Jakarta headquarters in April, Vice President Mike Pence had promised allies - anxious about waning US engagement in the region - that Trump would attend the bloc's summit in Manila this November.

But Trump's souring bromance with host Duterte, and a range of other issues had briefly thrown those plans in the air. Trump said earlier this month that Duterte had extended an invitation, but that he had not yet decided whether to accept.

"He invited us so we're going to see," Trump said, while announcing he would go to Japan, South Korea, China and, maybe, Vietnam for a regional economic summit.

Philippine officials were surprised by the about-face and the issue was raised during foreign minister Alan Peter Cayetano's visit to Washington on Wednesday.