Trump to visit Philippines in November for ASEAN meeting: Official

MANILA: United States President Donald Trump will be visiting the Philippines for an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting in November, an official in charge of the event said on Wednesday (Apr 19).

Marciano Paynor, who is also the Philippine’s ambassador to the US, said Trump had given a verbal confirmation of his attendance to the summit.

"As of now, President Trump, for instance, when President Duterte called him up to congratulate him had already indicated that he was coming in November. At least verbally he said he was coming," said Paynor during a press conference in Manila.

Last December, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte made a phone call to congratulate Trump on his victory in the US 2016 presidential elections.

The November ASEAN summit will be the first meeting between the two leaders if Trump does not attend China’s "One Belt, One Road" summit in May.



Duterte is scheduled to attend that event.