Trump vows new North Korea threats will be hit with 'fire and fury'

Trump's warning came shortly after The Washington Post quoted parts of a Defence Intelligence Agency analysis as saying officials now think North Korea has "nuclear weapons for ballistic missile delivery" - including in its intercontinental ballistic missiles.

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump issued an apocalyptic warning to North Korea on Tuesday (Aug 8), saying it faces "fire and fury" over its missile programme, hours after US media reported Pyongyang has successfully miniaturised a nuclear warhead.

"North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States," said Trump, who was speaking from his golf club in New Jersey. "They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen."

Trump's warning came shortly after The Washington Post quoted parts of a Defence Intelligence Agency analysis as saying officials now think North Korea has "nuclear weapons for ballistic missile delivery" - including in its intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The Pentagon did not comment on the report, but the Post said the assessment's broad conclusions were verified by two US officials familiar with the analysis, and CNN said it had confirmed the report.

Trump said North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un "has been very threatening beyond a normal state." "As I said, they will be met with the fire and fury and, frankly, power," he told reporters.

The remarks mark a quick rise in rhetoric from the United States. Previous administration comments have focused on finding non-military solutions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Chris Logan said the United States seeks a peaceful de-nuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, but he warned military action is never off the table.

"We remain prepared to defend ourselves and our allies and to use the full range of capabilities at our disposal against the growing threat from North Korea," Logan said.

The State Department declined to comment on the Post report, but Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan said the department continues to work to make sure China and other countries enforce tough new sanctions.

"We're not going to come to the table until the North Koreans have committed to" stopping their missile tests, Sullivan said.

The Post also reported that another intelligence assessment estimated that North Korea now has up to 60 nuclear weapons, more than previously thought.

TECHNICAL HURDLES

Despite the advance, North Korea still must overcome technical hurdles before it can claim to have perfected its nuclear weapons technology.

After Kim's second ICBM test, experts said it appeared the "re-entry vehicle" that would carry a warhead back into Earth's atmosphere from space had failed.

Without proper protection during a re-entry stage, a missile's warhead could burn up.

"North Korea likely made some of the key measurements required to define those extreme conditions during the two July tests, but I can't imagine it has learned enough to confidently make a warhead that is small and light enough and sufficiently robust to survive," Stanford University expert Siegfried Hecker said in an interview with the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.

The former Los Alamos National Laboratory director said he did not think North Korea yet has sufficient missile or nuclear test experience "to field a nuclear warhead that is sufficiently small, light and robust to survive an ICBM delivery."

News that Kim appears to have produced a small nuclear warhead comes as international tensions around Pyongyang's program ratchet up ever higher.

"Especially since last year, when it pushed ahead with two nuclear tests and launched more than 20 ballistic missiles, it has posed a new level of threat," Japan's defence ministry said in an annual report that also reiterated concerns over China's increasing military posture.

Japan, which lies across the sea from North Korea, has been wary for decades over its missile development as well as Pyongyang's history of abducting Japanese citizens to train its spies.

The most recent ICBM test saw the failed re-entry vehicle splash down into waters off Japan's Hokkaido island.

North Korea has vowed that tough new UN sanctions agreed over the weekend would not stop it from developing its nuclear arsenal, rejecting talks and angrily threatening retaliation against the United States.