Turkey to deport around 100 Indonesians for trying to join IS: Police

JAKARTA: Turkish authorities are preparing to deport around 100 Indonesians for allegedly trying to join the Islamic State (IS) militant group in Syria, according to Indonesian police.

"From the information from our friends over there (Turkey), nearly 100 (Indonesians) are going to be deported. They come from various parts of the country," said National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Rikwanto at a press conference on Friday (Jan 27).



He added that the Indonesian citizens are currently detained and are being investigated by Turkish authorities.



Once the investigations are completed, the group will be deported in stages, according to Brigadier General Rikwanto.

Groups of Indonesians have recently been sent back by Turkish authorities on suspicion of attempting to join IS.



On Tuesday, five Indonesians were sent back and this followed the deportation of another 17 Indonesians the previous week.