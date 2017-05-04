Turkish suspects being probed for IS links: Malaysia DPM

KUALA LUMPUR: The two Turkish men who were arrested on Tuesday (May 2) by Malaysian police were alleged to have been involved with activities related to Islamic State (IS), Malaysia's deputy prime minister said on Thursday.

Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi revealed that a police special branch counter-terrorism unit had intercepted the communications of the two men, and that the two were allegedly involved in spreading the influence of Islamic State (IS) and collecting funds for the militant group.

Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi revealed that a police special branch counter-terrorism unit had intercepted the communications of the two men, and that the two were allegedly involved in spreading the influence of Islamic State (IS) and collecting funds for the militant group.





"The Special Branch's anti-terrorism unit has been monitoring several individuals, including them, on activities involving the spreading, influencing and funding of Daesh activities," local media reported him as saying. He also confirmed that the two are being investigated under Malaysia's Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA), the Sun Daily reported.

Turgan Karaman, the principal of an international school in Ipoh, and businessman Isnan Aslan were picked up by police on Tuesday around Kuala Lumpur.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Khalid Abu Bakar tweeted confirmation on Wednesday that the two had been arrested for being threats to national security. His comments came after reports that Turgan Karaman had been abducted after CCTV footage showed him being intercepted in a car park in Kuala Lumpur.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Wednesday said that the men should be allowed "unfettered access" to their family and lawyers.

"If it is learned that these two men are being held by any branch of the Malaysian government, the relevant agencies must immediately announce where the men are being held and the legal grounds for their detention, and for a start, provide immediate, unfettered access to both their family members and their lawyers," Phil Robertson, deputy asia director of HRW wrote in a statement online.

However Zahid, who is also Malaysia's minister for home affairs, assured the families of the two men that they would not be mistreated.



"Don't worry, they will not be mistreated. If they are not involved [in IS activities] or their involvement is only minimum, rest assured we will release them, but if the evidence is concrete, then action will be taken in accordance to the law," he said.

There has not been a request for extradition from Turkish authorities, said Zahid. He added that Malaysian police were working closely with their Turkish counterparts as well as with military intelligence.

IGP Khalid also denied on Thursday that the arrests were made due to a request from the Turkish government, reiterating that the two men were detained for threatening Malaysia's national security.

"No, there is no request from anyone, it's (because of) their own doing that we arrested them," he said.

"We Malaysians are peace-loving people, we don't welcome people who come here causing problems, we don't welcome foreigners here to cause problems or bring their own problems here and create an issue... we won't allow that."

IGP Khalid also denied on Thursday that the arrests were made due to a request from the Turkish government, reiterating that the two men were detained for threatening Malaysia's national security.




