Two ASEAN Heritage Parks declared in Indonesia

SINGAPORE: Two nationals parks in Indonesia have been declared ASEAN Heritage Parks (AHP), making both highly protected areas of conservation.

Kepulauan Seribu National Park (KSNP) and Wakatobi National Park (WNP) were officially nominated during the 14th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on the Environment in Brunei in September, according to a press release by ASEAN Biodiversity on Monday (Nov 13).

Kepulauan Seribu National Park is composed of 78 islands with unique vegetation. (Photo: ASEAN Biodiversity)

Located in the Southeast Sulawesi Province, KSNP is a park composed of 78 islands with unique vegetation.



Endangered animals like the hawksbill sea turtle and the green sea turtle nest in the islands, while the park also runs a rehabilitation programme which aims to reverse the decline of the three species of eagles found in the islands.

WNP on the other hand, located in the province of Southeast Sulawesi, spans an area of 1.39 million ha and is known for having the highest diversity of corals and marine resources in the world.



The park is also home to the hawksbill sea turtle and the green sea turtle.



In 2012, WNP was recognised by UNESCO as part of the "World Network of Biosphere Reserves".