Two die from injuries at rally to support Park Geun Hye

SEOUL: Two people have died from their injuries after participating in an outdoor rally on Friday (Mar 10) to protest the South Korean Constitutional Court's decision to dismiss Park Geun Hye as president.



According to Yonhap news agency, a 72-year-old man was found bleeding from his head near the Constitutional Court in central Seoul at around 1pm. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead there.

The circumstances of the second death were being investigated.

South Korea's highest court ruled unanimously to remove Park from office earlier on Friday. The country's first female president was ousted over charges including bribery and abuse of power, in a case that has bitterly divided the nation.