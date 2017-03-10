Two die from injuries at rally to support Park Geun Hye

SEOUL: Two people have died from their injuries after participating in an outdoor rally on Friday (Mar 10) to protest the South Korean Constitutional Court's decision to remove Park Geun Hye as president.



According to Yonhap news agency, a 72-year-old man was found bleeding from his head near the Constitutional Court in central Seoul at around 1pm. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead there.

The circumstances of the second death were being investigated.

South Korea's highest court had earlier on Friday ruled unanimously to remove Park from office over charges of bribery and abuse of power involving the country's conglomerates.



The decision sparked protests from her supporters outside the court, as hundreds tried to break through police barricades. Police have blocked the main thoroughfare running through downtown Seoul in anticipation of bigger protests.

Park, South Korea's first female president, is also the country's first democratically elected leader to be forced from office. A presidential election will be held within 60 days.