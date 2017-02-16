Two earthquakes hit Indonesian province of Aceh

JAKARTA: Two earthquakes hit the Indonesian province of Aceh on Thursday (Feb 16) in an area that was struck by an earthquake in December.

The quakes measured at magnitude 5.1 and 5.6 by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) hit in quick succession not long after 3am on Thursday, reported AP.



The Indonesian Red Cross said two houses collapsed in Pidie Jaya near the epicenter and at least nine people were injured in Trianggadeng district, while power was knocked out in several areas.

The Dec 7 earthquake killed more than 100 people and destroyed or damaged more than 11,000 buildings, mostly homes.



Indonesia's meteorology and geophysics agency said there was no potential for a tsunami from Thursday's quakes.