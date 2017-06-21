Two of four Bali fugitives who escaped using tunnel caught in East Timor

JAKARTA: Two of the four foreign inmates who escaped from Bali’s Kerobokan prison on Monday (Jun 19) have been arrested in Dili, East Timor.

"The two inmates have been apprehended," said spokesperson for Bali police Hengky Widjaja. "They are Sayed Muhammad Said, an Indian national, and Bulgarian citizen Dimitar Nikolov Iliev.”

Authorities are reportedly coordinating their return to Bali. Two other inmates, Malaysian Tee Kok King and Australian Shaun Edward Davidson remain at large.

According to Bali's Deputy Director General for Criminal Investigation Rudi Setiawan, the arrests were the result of cooperation with Interpol, with whom Bali police shared photos and information immediately after the prisoners escaped.

The four inmates made their way out of Kerobokan prison by crawling through a 12-metre long tunnel which police said took more than a week to build.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Authorities are trying to determine who is responsible for digging the tunnel.

A journalist inspects the exit hole of a tunnel dug by escapees by the perimeter wall of the Kerobokan prison. (Photo: AFP)

According to a report by Australian news agency PerthNow, police discovered clothes, sandals and a head torch in the tunnel that could have belonged to the fugitives.

The report also quoted an Indonesian official as saying that in addition to the tunnel, the police will check if the men had fled through the prison gates or via a garbage truck.

Other reports quoted Surung Pasaribu, the corrections chief of the Bali Law and Human Rights Ministry, as saying that under Indonesian law, the men would not receive extra jail time for escaping if they were recaptured.

"Maybe we should change the law," he reportedly said. "(But) if they damaged property during their escape they will be separately tried for that. If anyone assisted them they would also get prison time."

Davidson, 33, who was sentenced to a year in prison for breaking immigration laws, had two months and 15 days of jail time left to serve when he broke out, while 31-year-old Said had 12 years and three months left to serve for drug offences.

Iliev and Tee were both serving seven years for money laundering and drug offences, respectively.

Separately, police are reportedly questioning 12 witnesses about the incident, two of whom are said to be friends of the convicts.