Two Pakistani diplomats missing in Afghanistan since Friday - Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Two Pakistani diplomats based in a consulate office in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad have been missing since Friday, when they set off by road back to their homeland, Pakistan's foreign office said on Sunday.

"Pakistan has requested the Afghan Government that all efforts may be made to ensure early recovery of our officials and bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice," the foreign ministry said in a statement

Islamabad said Afghanistan had formed three different investigating groups to probe the incident. The foreign ministry did not speculate who may be behind the disappearances but various Afghan Islamist groups have targeted diplomats in the past.

