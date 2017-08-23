Typhoon Hato forces Hong Kong to issue highest hurricane warning signal

HONG KONG: Hurricane signal No. 10, the highest in Hong Kong’s storm warning system, has been issued by the Hong Kong Observatory in an advisory on Wednesday (Aug 23) as Typhoon Hato edged closer to the city.

Hundreds of flights and other transport services have been cancelled and schools and most businesses in the financial hub were also expected to be closed for the better part of the day.

Wind speeds of 118kmh or more are expected and the Observatory has also issued an amber rainstorm warning that signals heavy rainfall exceeding 30mm within an hour has fallen or is expected to fall.



The Observatory also stated that in the past hour, winds at Ngong Ping, Waglan Island and Cheung Chau Beach were 151kmh, 136kmh and 132 kmh respectively. Wind speeds are expected to increase in these areas.

A security guard reinforces doors taped up as winds from Typhoon Hato lash the exterior of the IFC building in Hong Kong's Central district on Aug 23, 2017. (Photo: Anthony WALLACE/AFP)

The amber warning was issued as Typhoon Hato was about 60km southwest of the Hong Kong Observatory. Hato is forecast to be travelling at about 25kmh towards the Pearl River Estuary vicinity.

Strong winds have been affecting the city's waters as well. As Hato moves closer, the Observatory said it will consider issuing a higher signal.

The Observatory said water levels of 3.6m have been recorded at Quarry Bay and are expected to increase throughout the day. A water level of 5m is expected at Tolo Harbour at around noon. Sea water flooding could also occur in low-lying areas.

For now, most flights to Hong Kong via the city's flagship carrier, Cathay Pacific, have already been cancelled. The carrier said the storm would "severely" impact flight operations.

A display board showing flights cancelled due to Typhoon Hato is pictured at the downtown airport check-in station in Hong Kong's Central district on Aug 23, 2017. (Photo: Anthony WALLACE / AFP)

Other transport services including some ferries are also expected to be suspended.

Local MTR trains will only provide limited services during a No. 9 signal while overground rail and bus services will be fully suspended.

Financial markets, schools, businesses and non-essential government services will also close when the signal, No. 8, or above is hoisted.

There will be no trading in Hong Kong's financial markets on Wednesday morning if the typhoon signal remains at 8 or higher at 9.00am. Trading will be suspended for the whole day if the storm signal is still at 8 or higher at noon.