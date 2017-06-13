Typhoon Merbok moves away as Hong Kong escapes major damage

HONG KONG: Typhoon Merbok spared Hong Kong any major damage as it pounded the financial hub with heavy rain and strong winds before moving further inland on Tuesday towards southern China.

Financial markets, schools, businesses all resumed normal operations on Tuesday, a day after hundreds of thousands of workers scurried home early as authorities hoisted the No. 8 typhoon signal.

The No. 8 storm signal means that winds with mean speeds of 63 kmh (40 mph) or above are expected, with gusts possibly topping 180 kmh (110 mph).

The Airport Authority said late on Monday that more than 41 flights had been cancelled and 275 were delayed.

Merbok made landfall on the eastern side of Mirs Bay before midnight and then headed across coastal Guangdong province.

Hong Kong lowered the storm signal to No. 3 early on Tuesday and it was expected to remain in force for most of the morning.

