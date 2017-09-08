UMNO leads KL protest against persecution of Rohingyas

KUALA LUMPUR: Dozens of Rohingya gathered near the Myanmar embassy in Kuala Lumpur on Friday (Sep 8) as leaders from Malaysia's ruling party presented a protest memo against the persecution of the Rohingya in Myanmar.



The leaders later called on Malaysia to expel all Myanmar citizens and cut off diplomatic ties if the alleged persecution continues.



#Rohingya hold up banners with UMNO division and Red Shirts' leader Jamal Yunos' face on them. pic.twitter.com/W6P4uas1aD — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) September 8, 2017





UMNO Youth exco member Armand Azha and the leader of Malaysia's right wing Red Shirts movement Jamal Yunos, led the Rohingya and their supporters as close to the embassy as police would allow before a smaller group of Malaysians passed the memo to a representative.

"We want this genocide to stop," Armand told the media after the demonstration.



"If they couldn't stop the genocide, we request the United Nations, OIC, and the ASEAN countries to take action. And we request for Myanmar people to listen to the voice of our country's people, the voice of Malaysian people," he added.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Dozens of Rohingya follow Jamal Yunos and supporters to present a protest memo at the Myanmar Embassy. pic.twitter.com/qIfZkkrcvX — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) September 8, 2017





The protesters were seen shouting "tolong" (help) while holding up posters with photos of alleged victims of the crisis in Myanmar.

Distraught #Rohingya yell "tolong" (help), holding up images of alleged victims of violence in Rakhine state. pic.twitter.com/4gq3aAZI84 — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) September 8, 2017





Separately, UMNO Youth's deputy president and senator Khairul Azwan Harun handed a memorandum of demands to the United Nations (UN) office in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

The memo, written on behalf of "concerned Malaysian youth", demanded that the UN hold an emergency special session to make urgent recommendations addressing the ongoing plight of the Rohingyas in Rakhine.

The memo also urged the UN to establish a peacekeeping operation in Rakhine State to restore peace and security.



Last week, about a thousand Rohingya took to the streets of Kuala Lumpur to protest the violence and more than 40 were arrested. Police said foreigners are not permitted to protest in Malaysia.

Earlier on Friday, the head of Malaysia's maritime enforcement agency announced that it was willing to provide temporary shelter for Rohingya Muslims fleeing the violence.