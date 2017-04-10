UMNO to table motion urging Penang chief minister to step down

GEORGE TOWN: Malaysia's UMNO party in Penang is set to table a motion urging the state's chief minister Lim Guan Eng to step down, according to Malaysian media reports on Monday (Apr 10).

The motion will be tabled at the state assembly sitting on May 19, The Star reported.

Penang's UMNO chief Zainal Abidin Osman said Lim has ignored several calls to step down temporarily while an investigation into a corruption case involving the chief minister was ongoing.

"Lim's stubbornness and refusal to heed calls to step down have violated the sanctity of the chief minister's office," said Zainal in a statement Monday.

The remarks follow Lim's statement that the state assembly would table a motion to condemn Tasek Gelugor MP Shabudin Yahya over statements he made during the debate on the Sexual Offences against Children 2017 Bill in Parliament.

Shabudin sparked outrage on Apr 4 by saying there is "nothing wrong" with a rape victim marrying her rapist.



He later released a statement the following day saying his remarks were misconstrued by the media.

Zainal said: "We see this as Lim's 'act of revenge' against Shabudin following the latter's revelation in parliament last year of Lim’s purchase of a property below market price.

"The chief minister is not ready to accept any explanation given by Shabudin and is adamant in moving the motion to condemn the Tasek Gelugor MP."