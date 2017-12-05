UMNO wings need to work holistically to win two-thirds majority: Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Tuesday (Dec 5) he wants all the three United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) wings to work in a holistic manner to achieve the two-thirds majority for Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 14th general election (GE14).

The UMNO vice-president said BN had set big goals - not just to form the government with a simple majority through the “first-past-the-post” (simple majority) system, but to command two-thirds of the parliamentary seats, as well as state seats, with an even bigger majority.

He said the people should realise that one vote for BN meant a vote for the formation of a credible and responsible federal government.

“We have to retain all the seats that we won and wrest back the seats that we lost to the opposition. We have to retain and regain all the seats that we have targeted,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also assuming UMNO deputy president, said this when simultaneously opening the general assemblies of the three UMNO wings - Wanita, Youth and Puteri - at Dewan Merdeka, Putra World Trade Centre, in conjunction with the 2017 UMNO General Assembly on Tuesday.

Ahmad Zahid said UMNO and BN should go all out to defend the federal government’s administrative centre, Putrajaya, from falling into the hands of the opposition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“UMNO can’t afford to lose! BN can’t afford to be defeated! We shall not allow Putrajaya to change hands! Putrajaya will continue to be ours,” he said.

The last time BN obtained a two-thirds majority was in the 2004 general election. It failed to maintain its performance in the 2008 and 2013 general elections.

Ahmad Zahid emphasised the need for UMNO members to possess the “winning mentality”, which he said was not a mere concept, but one that required spirit, confidence and action.

To achieve victory, he said the party’s interests should be given priority and individuals who were not selected as candidates for the coming general election should abide by the decision of the party president.

“Distance yourself from bad behaviour such as seeking personal glory. Our struggle is for the part. We must step forward as a strong team,” he said.

In the mission to achieve a huge victory, he reminded the UMNO Youth, Wanita and Puteri members of the importance for them to carry out their responsibility holistically.

He wanted members of the women’s movement to use their “high touch” approach to reach out to the people, “not just knocking on their doors, but to knock on the doors of their hearts”.

For members of the Youth wing, he said: “Head to every village and corners of the land. Meet the people with all sincerity, so they might understand and not continue to be trapped by the political ploys of the opposition.”

He said the party machinery should be mobilised without any excuse as soon as party president Najib Razak called for action.

Ahmad Zahid also outlined seven manifestos of the people which had been championed by UMNO before, now and in the future, hence becoming UMNO’s formula to remain as a prestigious party.

“UMNO does not pursue a narrow agenda and does not only fight for the Malays alone. UMNO battles for the people of all races,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said in this era of digital economy, there was a demand for change from conventional education system to a digital education.

Towards this end, he said digital schooling would be introduced for future citizens to gain knowledge that would be appropriate with the time.

The deputy prime minister also shared efforts by UMNO in defending the royal institution, Islam and in bringing up the country’ image at international level.