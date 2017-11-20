UMNO Youth submits formal protest over PM Lee's Pedra Branca comments

KUALA LUMPUR: The youth wing of Malaysia's ruling party UMNO submitted a protest memorandum to the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur on Monday (Nov 20).

This comes after Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that Malaysia's latest bid to challenge Singapore's sovereignty over Pedra Branca might be related to Malaysia's upcoming general elections.

UMNO Youth vice-chief Khairul Azwan Harun handed over the memorandum to Singapore's Deputy High Commissioner Mark Neo at about 4pm, local news outlet Berita Harian reported.

Mr Khairul told reporters that the leaders of the ASEAN community should "show respect to other member states", with problems dealt with through "correct channels of diplomacy".

"We do not want any issues that could hurt Malaysia and Singapore's good relationship," he added.

Pemuda UMNO Malaysia diketuai Senator @azwanbro telah menyerahkan memorandum bantahan kepada Suruhanjaya Tinggi Singapura, KL susulan kenyataan PM Singapura @leehsienloong yang memperlekehkan permohonan Malaysia untuk semakan keputusan tuntutan Pulau Batu Puteh. @Khairykj pic.twitter.com/QVF1RafrY3 — PPUM Online (@PPUMOnline) November 20, 2017

Earlier in the day, UMNO Youth chief and Cabinet Minister Khairy Jamaludin said that Mr Lee's comments were "irresponsible" and "could damage good ties" between the neighbours.

Mr Khairy had said that PM Lee's statement during the PAP party convention made it "very easy (for him) to gain political support by making accusations about other countries".

"However unlike him, Malaysia always takes a serious view of issues of sovereignty and not just for political support for elections or political conventions only," he added.

On Jun 30, Malaysia had filed an application to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) requesting an interpretation of a 2008 judgment which awarded Singapore the sovereignty of Pedra Branca.

Mr Lee had said at the People's Action Party convention on Sunday that he thought the issue was settled in 2008, but it has come up again almost a decade later.



“I’m not sure what Malaysia’s motive is, but their General Election is coming, which may have something to do with it," he said.