Undersea earthquake of 6.9 magnitude hits southeast of Philippines: USGS
- Posted 10 Jan 2017 14:44
- Updated 10 Jan 2017 14:54
MANILA: A major undersea earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 struck southeast of the Philippines on Tuesday (Jan 10), the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake was measured at a depth of 617km, the USGS said. No tsunami alert was issued, according to reports.
- Reuters