Undersea earthquake of 6.9 magnitude hits southeast of Philippines: USGS

A major undersea earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 struck southeast of the Philippines on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

  • Posted 10 Jan 2017 14:44
  • Updated 10 Jan 2017 14:54
Location of the 6.9-magnitude earthquake which struck off the Philippines on Jan 10. (Graphic: USGS)

MANILA: A major undersea earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 struck southeast of the Philippines on Tuesday (Jan 10), the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was measured at a depth of 617km, the USGS said. No tsunami alert was issued, according to reports. 

More to follow.

- Reuters