Unusually warm climate threatens South Korea's ice fishing festivals

SEOUL: Ice fishing festivals that are popular in the winter are at risk of disappearing in South Korea because of unusual climate conditions.



Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Fishing Festival that attracts more than one million people started one week later than scheduled in January because of warm temperatures.



“We have to ensure that the ice is frozen at least 20 centimeters thick,” said Han Woon-sam, an official at Hwacheon county in the northern Gangwon province.



It is a similar story in other parts of Gangwon province which is the coldest area in South Korea. Pyeongchang Trout Ice Fishing festival also had to start one week later than scheduled, and the festival's duration has been extended to make full use of the cold weather.







South Koreans and tourists are gathered at an ice fishing festival event. (Photo Lim Yun Suk)

“The ice froze at one time, but then it melted because of the warm weather. Now that it has frozen again we are able to hold this festival,” said Kim Kwang-sun, an official at Pyeongchang.



He says organizers are trying to come up with different measures should the ice not freeze in time next year.



“We are trying to come up with ways we can still fish without frozen ice. Like barge fishing so that people can come and fish comfortably even if the ice has not frozen,” he said.



Besides the unusual warm temperatures, drought has also posed a problem in recent years.



The Inje Icefish Festival, had to be cancelled in 2015 because of an unprecedented drought that dried up the Soyang Lake, which usually freezes with a thickness of up to 30cm.



The South Korean government has said it would be spending about US$67 million this year to develop climate-related technologies to curb carbon gas emissions, the major cause of global warming.



Analysts say rapid economic growth in South Korea, and recently in China, have posed problems for the environment with the high percentage of carbon gas emissions.