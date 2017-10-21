Up to 20 workers feared buried in landslide at Penang construction site

GEORGE TOWN: Up to 20 people are feared trapped after a landslide struck a construction site in Tanjung Bungah in the Malaysian state of Penang on Saturday (Oct 21).

Penang Fire and Rescue Department Operation Centre spokesman said the incident occurred at a construction site in Lengkok Lembah Permai, Tanjung Bungah.

He said the department received a call at 8.57am and fire personnel arrived at the scene, where it is understood between 15 to 20 victims were feared to be buried in the landslide.

“We found out between 15 to 20 victims may be buried in the land slope estimated to be 10 metres and we have started search and rescue efforts,” he said.

As of 11 am, it is understood that two survivors had been extricated and sent to the Penang Hospital.

The search and rescue operation is jointly conducted by the police and Civil Defence Force.

Advertisement