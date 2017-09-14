Up to 25 dead in Malaysia religious school blaze: Reports

KUALA LUMPUR: A fire at a religious school in Malaysia has left up to 25 dead, local media reported on Thursday (Sep 14).



The school at Datuk Keramat in Kuala Lumpur caught fire at about 5.15am, the New Straits Times reported, citing the City Fire and Rescue Department.

The report added that the authorities said they received a call about the incident at 5.41am.

"Based on our information at the moment, 25 students and teachers have died in the fire,” the Star quoted an official from the fire department as saying.

