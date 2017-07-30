US bombers fly over Korean peninsula

SEOUL: Two US Air Force B-1B bombers have flown over the Korean peninsula in direct response to recent North Korean missile tests, the US Air Force said in a statement on Sunday (Jul 30).

North Korea has said it conducted another successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday that proved its ability to strike America's mainland, drawing a sharp warning from U.S. President Donald Trump.

The B-1B flight, conducted on Saturday, was in direct response to the missile test and the previous July 3 launch of the "Hwansong-14" rocket, the U.S. statement said.