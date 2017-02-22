US, China affirm importance of bilateral ties

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi affirmed the importance of a constructive bilateral relationship during a phone call, a statement from the US State Department said on Tuesday (Feb 21).



"The two sides agreed on the need to address the threat that North Korea poses to regional stability," Acting Spokesperson Mark Toner said in the release.

They also discussed economics and trade, and potential cooperation on counter-terrorism, law enforcement and transnational crime.