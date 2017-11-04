US constantly adjusting sanctions regime in response to Rakhine situation: Official

DHAKA: The US government will constantly adjust its sanctions regime to respond properly to the situation in Myanmar's Rakhine state where many thousands of Rohingya people have been displaced, a senior US official said on Saturday (Nov 4).

“We are constantly evaluating the situation," Simon Henshaw, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, told reporters at a news briefing in Dhaka after visiting a number of camps in Cox's Bazar accommodating displaced Rohingya people.

“Congress has given us a number of tools we can use,” he said, noting disturbing reports of atrocities in Rakhine state.

“We call for a full investigation of these reports, we call for those who committed (the atrocities) to be held accountable,” he said.

He had not seen such a grave situation in the four-and-a-half years he had in his current position.

"It is incredible that only within two months more than 600,000 refugees have taken shelter in a country."

Advertisement

Advertisement

A seven-member delegation led by Henshaw visited Myanmar from Oct 29 before traveling to Bangladesh on Wednesday. It went to Cox's Bazar on Thursday.

“During our meetings with Myanmar government officials we told them that it is their responsibility to return a secure and stable situation in Rakhine state. It is also their responsibility to investigate the reports of atrocities."

The delegation also asked Myanmar to allow Rohingya people back to their land and to rehabilitate the villages that were burned.

”The delegation called on the Myanmar government to allow access to press and international organisations so they could see the situation on the ground," he said, noting that members of the delegation were shocked by Rohingya accounts of atrocities, murder and sexual abuse.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the issue has been taken to the highest level of authority in the US government.

“The statements related to the situation in Myanmar have been issued from the White House, not from the State Department.”

She said the delegation would update US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson when he visits Myanmar on Nov 18.