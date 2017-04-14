US drops biggest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan: Pentagon

WASHINGTON: The US military on Thursday dropped what is considered to be the largest non-nuclear bomb on an Islamic State complex in Afghanistan, the Pentagon said.

The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb hit a "tunnel complex" in Achin district in Nangarhar province, US Forces Afghanistan said in a statement.

The strike occurred at about 7.32pm local time (11.02pm Singapore time).

Pentagon spokesman Adam Stump said it was the first combat use of the weapon.