US drops biggest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan: Pentagon
- Posted 14 Apr 2017 01:12
- Updated 14 Apr 2017 01:20
WASHINGTON: The US military on Thursday dropped what is considered to be the largest non-nuclear bomb on an Islamic State complex in Afghanistan, the Pentagon said.
The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb hit a "tunnel complex" in Achin district in Nangarhar province, US Forces Afghanistan said in a statement.
The strike occurred at about 7.32pm local time (11.02pm Singapore time).
Pentagon spokesman Adam Stump said it was the first combat use of the weapon.
- AFP/de