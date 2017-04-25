US envoy for North Korea to work with partners on steps to be taken

TOKYO: Joseph Yun, U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Policy, said on Tuesday that all steps to deal with the defiant nation will be taken in coordination and consultation with Washington's partners.

Yun talked to reporters following talks with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts at a meeting in Tokyo that was held amid concern that North Korea may be preparing to conduct a fresh nuclear test or a ballistic missile launch.

