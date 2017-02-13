US, Japan, S Korea request UN Security Council meeting on N Korea

WASHINGTON: The United States, Japan and South Korea on Sunday (Feb 12) requested an urgent UN Security Council meeting to discuss North Korea's latest missile test.

"The United States, along with Japan and the Republic of Korea, have requested urgent consultations on the DPRK's launch of a ballistic missile on February 12," said a US mission spokesperson.



The test was seen as a challenge to Donald Trump's young presidency.

The request comes after North Korea's state media quoted officials as saying the ballistic missile test was a "success".

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "guided" the test, the KCNA report said, adding it was carried out in a way that took the "security of the neighbouring countries into consideration".

TEST FOR TRUMP

The latest launch poses a test for Trump, who will need the help of the North's closest ally China to deal with the reclusive state.

Relations have thawed in recent days after Trump reaffirmed Washington's "One China" policy in what he described as a "very warm" telephone conversation with President Xi Jinping.

Analysts are divided over how close Pyongyang is to realising its full nuclear ambitions, especially as it has never successfully test-fired an ICBM.

But all agree it has made enormous strides in that direction since Kim took over after the death of his father in December 2011.