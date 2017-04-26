US military begins moving THAAD missile defence into South Korea site - Yonhap

The U.S. military has started moving parts of the controversial THAAD anti-missile defence system into a planned deployment site in South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

The United States and South Korea have agreed to deploy THAAD in response to threat of missile launches by North Korea but China has opposed the move saying it helps little to deter the North while destabilising regional security balance.

(Reporting by Jack Kim, editing by G Crosse)