US Navy orders 'operational pause' after deadly collision

WASHINGTON: The US Navy on Monday (Aug 21) ordered a worldwide "operational pause" to reassess its fleet after a destroyer collided with a tanker near Singapore, leaving 10 sailors missing and five injured.

The dramatic pre-dawn accident sent water flooding into the USS John S. McCain, which limped into port in Singapore under escort later in the day. It was the second major accident involving a US warship in two months.

"This trend demands more forceful action. As such, I have directed an operational pause be taken in all of our fleets around the world," Navy Admiral John Richardson, the chief of naval operations, said in a statement.