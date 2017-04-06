US Navy Pacific commander says steps against North Korea haven't had desired results

TOKYO: U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Scott Swift on Thursday said diplomatic and economic measures against North Korea have not had the results that people were expecting.

Swift, in Tokyo to meet senior Japanese Self Defence Force commanders, said at a briefing that any decision on a pre-emptive attack would be up to President Donald Trump.

North Korea on Wednesday test-fired a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast, a day before Trump was due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Florida.

